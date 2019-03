× Oklahoma City police investigating death of infant

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after an infant was found dead in a southwest Oklahoma City home.

Police responded to the home near SW 36th and Penn late Monday night after receiving a 911 call about the infant.

Authorities tell News 4 they found a 9-month-old baby dead.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.