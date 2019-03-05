× Opening weekend at RIVERSPORT OKC to get St. Patrick’s Day twist

OKLAHOMA CITY – RIVERSPORT OKC’s opening weekend is quickly approaching, and this year there will be a bit of a lucky twist!

“We’re putting a St. Patrick’s Day twist on opening weekend,” said executive director Mike Knopp. “We’ll have St. Patrick’s Day themed decorations, drinks, snacks, a DJand we’re turning the water of RIVERSPORT Rapids shamrock green.”

The rapids will flow green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day Saturday, March 16 through Sunday, March 17.

Guests will be able to go whitewater rafting and kayaking on the green rapids. Visitors can also try out zip lining across the Oklahoma River, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding and climbing to the top of the SandRidge Sky Trail.

RIVERSPORT OKC will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Memorial Day weekend starting March 16.

The park will also open with special weekday Spring Break hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 18 through March 22.

