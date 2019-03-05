× OSBI seeks public’s help finding missing person

CHOCTAW CO., Okla. – The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man missing from the Sawyer area.

Michael Paul Beech, 35, was last seen on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at approximately 9 p.m. in the Sawyer, Oklahoma area.

Beech’s vehicle, a white Chevrolet Acadia, was located abandoned in a rural secluded area northeast of Soper, Oklahoma on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Beech is further described as a white male, 5’11″, 200 lbs, with short brown hair, blue eyes, brown facial hair and has numerous tattoos on his arms, upper body, and back.

He was last seen wearing Dallas Cowboys baseball cap, black or grey hoodie, blue jeans, and brown leather boots.

The OSBI and Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who has seen or spoken with Beech since the evening hours of March 3, 2019 to please contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 326-2130 or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (580) 326-7712.