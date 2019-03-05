Police investigating third body discovered near Lake Overholser

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after receiving a report of a third body found near an Oklahoma City lake in a matter of weeks.

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma City dispatchers received a 911 call from a bystander who reported seeing a body on the north side of Lake Overholser.

Investigators at the scene discovered a body in a grassy area near the lake, just north of Route 66.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 that the body was found in Bethany’s jurisdiction, so Bethany police will be handling the case.

This marks the third body found at or near the lake in a matter of weeks.

Bethany police tell News 4 that they are not speculating on whether the body and the other two found in the past two weeks are connected. Instead, they say they appear to only be connected by vicinity.

Bethany PD says person on horseback found the body shortly before 2:00 pm and called it in. Police not speculating on whether this body and the two others found in the past two weeks are connected. Appears only by vicinity. The previous two bodies are @OKCPD cases. @kfor pic.twitter.com/4Qefzweftg — Bill Miston (@billmiston) March 5, 2019

On Saturday, Feb. 23, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a call about a possible body at Lake Overholser.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they were able to pull the body of a young man from the water.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office tell News 4 that the man has been identified as 18-year-old Kelvin Perez-Lopez.

At this point, no other information about his death is being released.

One week later, another body was found on the shore of Lake Overholser.

Police haven’t identified the second victim yet but described him as a possible teenager or young adult who was partially clothed. They said from where he was found, the can’t see any injuries of signs of trauma.

At this point, investigators have not released if the cases are somehow connected.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video