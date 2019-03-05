Police looking for skateboarders who caused nearly $2,000 in damages to Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Myriad Gardens is a popular place for families to enjoy fun activities and the outdoors.

However, Oklahoma City police say that a group of skateboarders caused more than a thousand dollars worth of damage to a fountain at the park.

In January, authorities allege that a group of skateboarders caused nearly $2,000 in damages to a fountain at the Myriad Botanical Gardens after riding on it.

Myriad officials say the group has repeatedly been asked to stop riding on the fountain by staff members, but they keep coming back.

On Tuesday, police released photographs of the group and are working to identify them.

If you recognize the people in the photos, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.