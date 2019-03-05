Precision, focus, hard work sends Edmond dancers to national competition show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Precision, focus and hard work make the young ladies of Intention dance group with Kim Massay Dance Productions one of the best.

These teens started dancing together seven years ago.

In fact, in 2012 we featured the then very young dance group as they headed to nationals.

"You can just be free and just dance, show your personality and do it," Kamryn Funk said.

Through competition -- these young ladies have fine-tuned their skills and talent in contemporary dance.

"These girls aren't like regular girls. They're disciplined and they're so used to being professional because travel all over the country,” Kim Massay said.

And they're tight knit. Many of them literally growing up on the dance stage together.

"We've been competing together since we were 7, 8 and 9 years old,” Dancer Treasure Winsauer said.

These dancers are on a mission: to be the best in the world.

That's what Kim Massay set out to be when she opened her Edmond dance studio 30 years ago.

"I had three groups that were on Star Search."

And now...this talented group from the studio is headed to be on a national tv show to compete on NBC's "World of Dance."

"I pick up my phone and my mom sends me this email and she's like 'hey they saw one of our videos online. They want you guys to try out for World of Dance,” Dance Coach Skye Massay said.

Their dance coach Skye Massay initially said no.

At the time, they were headed to nationals -- a competition that would require all of their attention.

"Of course, my mom being my mom goes behind my back, emails the lady back," Skye said.

"We actually had a watch party to watch World of Dance on the very first episode of season two and the very next morning we had a sleepover. Our dance teachers texted us and said hey they want you to audition for World of Dance," Dancer Addison Taron said.

That was last June. They went through a grueling process of auditions submitting videos and doing Skype interviews.

"Our first audition was in Atlanta so we had like five days to prepare our routine, get all of our reservations and costumes and fly to Atlanta for the audition,” Kim said.

It wasn't until August they found out they were in!

"I said yeah this is Skye and they said well I just wanted to congratulate you that you've made seasons 3 World of Dance,” Skye said.

An opportunity only few in the dance world will ever get.

"It is not just an American thing. It's literally world of dance,” Taron said.

They taped scenes for the show even throwing a potluck dinner ahead of the competition.

"We rented an elaborate barn and had a barn dance and had all of our family and friends," Kim said.

But soon the festivities were over and these ladies lifted off to Los Angeles to take on the world.

"We just got in the biggest circle and just said our prayers asking God to be with us as we approached that stage and sure enough, he was right there with us."

We can't tell you what happened. We don't know even know...but we can tell you it was an experience they'll never forget.

"The judges are Ne-yo, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough and all of them are perfect. They're all beautiful humans,” Wensauer said.

"Being on the World of Dance was the greatest thing to ever happen to any of us,” Taron said.

Dancers with all the right moves proving years of dedication and hard work will pay off.

They'll appear in the next episode of World of Dance on Sunday 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.