Lockdown lifted at Putnam City West High School

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local high school was placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officials with the Putnam City Public School District told News 4 that Putnam City West High School was on lockdown as school officials dealt with a situation on campus.

The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

District officials told News 4 that a principal at PC West locked the school down after a student thought they overheard someone talking about selling a gun. The principal asked teachers to hold students in class while they investigated.

Security officials were able to review surveillance cameras and spoke with the students involved. However, they say no threats were made and no weapons were found on campus.