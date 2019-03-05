Semi-truck hauling cotton catches fire in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Fire crews battled the cold temperatures while trying to put out a blaze that consumed a truck hauling cotton.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a semi-truck fire near Hwy 77 and Hwy 51 in Logan County.

Initial reports indicated that the truck was hauling cotton and was fully engulfed.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 arrived at the scene and could see heavy flames coming from the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the trailer, and prevented it from spreading to nearby areas.