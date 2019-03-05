Shocking details released in Edmond double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - New details in the murder of Rachel and Michael Walker: signs of mental illness were clear on Monday morning as 19-year-old Elijah Walker shot and killed his parents inside their Edmond home.

Edmond police have released the full affidavit, and the details of the double homicide are shocking.

Officers describe seeing,

"...a female...lying face down in a pool of blood surrounded by several spent shell casings." "Mr. Walker had apparent gunshot wounds in his head, face and torso."

Detectives say the defendant told them,

"He shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan Worshipers."

"People have a distorted perception of reality...if they are having thoughts of killing someone you have to be concerned," said psychiatrist, Dr Willis Holloway Jr.

Dr. Holloway says the 19-year-old likely suffered from Paranoid Schizophrenia.

"In this case, when you have what we would consider paranoid delusions where the person actually believes there is someone who is doing something to them that they perceive as negative or threatening that is more problematic," said Holloway.

Dr. Holloway says 19 is a very typical age for mental illness like this to set in.

Elijah allegedly told police,

"..he got into an argument with his mother and father after he asked them a question about Satanism."

Investigators say there were 19 shell casings found around the house, but the gun used holds 17 shots.

"..he walked back to his bedroom and reloaded his pistol before returning to shoot her again because he believed she was still alive," say detectives.

Experts say for the violence to be inflicted against the man's own father and mother is also common because the parents often ignore the signs.

"When we see this, it is most commonly a family member who is attacked or assaulted, because it's family. There is a degree of comfortability where the alarm may not trigger the way it would for a stranger," said Holloway.

Elijah allegedly told police,

"He would have reacted the same way if he had it to do over again."

The younger brother allegedly told police that Elijah often carries the gun around the house because he is paranoid.

Dr. Holloway says it is illegal to own a gun with a serious mental condition like schizophrenia.

Edmond police say the gun was legally registered to a member of the family.