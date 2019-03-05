× Sooners Dominate Jayhawks, End KU’s Big 12 Title Streak

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team never trailed and built a big second half lead before cruising to an 81-68 win over 13th-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The win likely clinched an NCAA Tournament bid for the Sooners and ended the Jayhawks’ attempt at a 15th straight Big 12 regular season championship.

OU jumped to a 26-9 lead to start the game, hitting five three-pointers, including three by Brady Manek, who finished with 21 points.

The Sooners led by 13 at halftime, 41-28, and built the lead to 24 in the second half.

Kristian Doolittle led all scorers with 24 points and added 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma shot 49 percent from the field and forced 15 KU turnovers.

It was OU’s first double-digit win over Kansas since beating the Jayhawks 95-77 in the semifinals of the 1990 Big Eight Tournament.

Rashard Odomes added 12 points for the Sooners, who improved to 19-11 overall, 7-10 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma closes the regular season at Kansas State this Saturday at 5:00 pm.