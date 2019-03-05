× Timberwolves Complete Season Sweep of Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder got Paul George back after missing three games with a sore shoulder, but never led after the first quarter in losing 131-120 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The win completed a three-game season sweep by Minnesota over OKC.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 41 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves, who took the lead late in the first quarter, built it to 14 at halftime, and grew it to 18 several times in the second half.

Russell Westbrook led OKC with 38 points and 13 rebounds, while George had 25 points, but was just 8-for-25 from the field.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Dennis Schroder scoring 14, Steven Adams had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 10 points.

The Thunder hit 18 three-pointers, but Minnesota shot 53 percent overall from the field, and outrebounded OKC by seven, 52-45.

The Thunder fall to 39-25 on the season and have lost six of their last eight.

The game was the first of a four-game road trip for OKC.

The Thunder play at Portland Thursday night at 9:30 pm.

The Trail Blazers, Thunder and Houston Rockets are all tied for third place in the Western Conference standings.