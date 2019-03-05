Tiny dancer hoping for a big life in adoptive home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Ty'Shayla just turned 9 last month and has a smile that will melt your heart.

She enjoys getting her hair fixed, painting and dancing.

At church, she dances on a team and sings; and at school, she's busy making good grades in math.

"I make As," she said.

Ty'Shayla isn't sure what she wants to be when she grows up, but she knows what she'd like to do in the meantime.

"Go swimming every day,” she said. "Every day without going to bed. I'd rather sleep in the swimming pool."

So, of course, a family with a similar passion for water would be a great fit.

"A family with a swimming pool," she told News 4.

She also says a furry friend would be nice.

"I want a cat,” Ty’Shayla said, adding she wants an orange kitty.

Ty'Shayla currently lives in a foster home.

But in the three years she's been under DHS custody, she's had many different homes.

She says she's moved a lot and it's the main reason she's looking forward to finding a forever family.

"So I can stay there and not move anymore," she said.

Until then, she's putting her best foot forward and waiting for a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Ty’Shayla, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw her on this segment.

