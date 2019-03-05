Tulsa police investigating two separate homicides

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating two separate homicides after a man and woman were found dead overnight.

At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police say a woman was killed after a domestic/argument-type of incident.

The woman was found dead in her home and police arrested 45-year-old Brandon Smith in connection to her death.

Smith was taken to the Tulsa County jail and booked on a complaint of second-degree murder.

In another overnight homicide, police say a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to FOX 23, police say a family member came home early Tuesday morning and found the man.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

