Two arrested for sex crimes against a child

MAUD, Okla. – The OSBI, Maud Police Department and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department worked together to arrest a mother and her boyfriend for sex crimes against her 5- year-old daughter.

On February 27, the Maud Chief of Police requested the OSBI investigate a report of sex crimes against a child.

A forensic interview of the five-year-old revealed Joseph Martin Robledo, 49, and Sarah Michelle Morris, 28, performed various sex acts against the child. Morris is the biological mother of the child and Robledo is Morris’ boyfriend.

On March 1, 2019, law enforcement officers from the OSBI, Maud Police Department and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department executed a search warrant on Robledo and Morris’ house at 122 W. Harrison in Maud.

Several items of evidence were collected which corroborated the child’s version of what happened to her.

Robledo was taken into custody and booked into the Pottawatomie County Safety Center.

On March 5, 2019 Morris, who admitted to sexually abusing the child on multiple occasions, was arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie County Safety Center.

Both Robledo and Morris are being held on $250,000 bond.