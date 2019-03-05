× Warr Acres police investigating after armed robbery at Whataburger

WARR ACRES, Okla. – Warr Acres police are looking for the suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Whataburger near N MacArthur and W Wilshire in reference to an armed robbery.

Police say a male subject, armed with a handgun, entered the business and told those inside to lie on the floor.

The suspect left the business with an undetermined amount of cash.

Witnesses described the suspect to police as a black male, in his 30’s, 5’11, 190 to 195 pounds. He was wearing a blue pullover jacket with the hood pulled up, a blue bandana, black gloves, black “jogging” pants and white shoes.

Authorities say they are working to obtain surveillance video and photos of the suspect.

If you have any information, call the Warr Acres Police Department at (405)789-3329.