Woman accused of setting fire to mother’s barn, assaulting deputy, involved with 2 more arson cases

OKLAHOMA CO., Okla. - Investigators from multiple jurisdictions connect the same woman to a series of arson cases.

Kelsey Swinford is accused of setting fire to her mother's barn in rural Garvin County after a dispute over the use of the property.

But investigators say she's accused of two other incidents in Oklahoma City and Bethany.

Bethany police records show one of those incidents took place at the home of a woman Swinford was dating; she was arrested there in January 6th for domestic abuse against the victim and her son.

Two weeks later "the victim's son observed Swinford break the front glass door to their residence," according to records. "[The victim] stated she had broken up with Swinford and since that time, she had been harassing/threatening her by text messages, phone calls, and etc."

One of those messages said "You might want to move," according to Bethany PD.

Less than a month later, that same victim called Bethany Police, saying Swinford violated a protection order she had against her, suspecting Swinford was responsible for a burned flare on her porch.

Meanwhile in Oklahoma City, a flare in the yard of another woman was also connected to Swinford, burning some of her grass.

Swinford had just been released from jail for another domestic assault. Her ex-girlfriend also filed a separate report with OCPD accusing Swinford of ramming her car with a pickup truck.

It wasn't long after these reports were filed that a Garvin County deputy responded to the barn fire. Swinford called 911 to report the fire that she's now accused of starting. The blaze torched more than $90,000 worth of alfalfa hay and destroyed the structure.

"[Swinford] was using a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup and was ramming it into the barn," said Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes.

The sheriff says Swinford struck and headbutted the deputy as he apprehended her. Investigators took note of a diesel fuel-type smell coming from her clothing, and a search warrant executed on her car yielded a fuel can and a cigarette lighter, according to Sheriff Rhodes.

Bethany investigators also noted that white caps that resemble those that accompany flares were also found in the pickup truck.

"There were some items taken from the vehicle that may be linked to our arson as well as the one in Oklahoma City," said Rhodes.

Swinford now faces multiple arson charges as well as charges for assaulting an officer.