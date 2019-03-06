15-year-old suffers head injuries in crash after getting off school bus

STILLWATER, Okla. – A 15-year-old boy is recovering from head injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon when he got off the school bus.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Stillwater police were called to an accident involving a pedestrian at Miller Ave. and Husband St.

Investigators learned the pedestrian was a 15-year-old student who was crossing the street after getting off the school bus.

Officials say the school bus was stopped on Miller with its stop sign activated and red lights flashing. Despite those signs, officers say Thao Hoang continued driving westbound on Miller and hit the student.

The student was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was then transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment of his head injuries.

Hoang was cited for passing a stopped school bus and inattentive driving.

“In light of this incident and injury, we need to remind everyone again how crucial it is to stop for a school bus with its stop sign and loading lights activated and flashing,” a post by Stillwater police read.