Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, will continue hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

LOS ANGELES, Cali. – Alex Trebek has announced that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, but will continue hosting Jeopardy! as long as he possibly can.

Alex Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy! since the syndicated debut in 1984.

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

According to the American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for people with stage 4 pancreatic cancer is approximately 1 percent. This means that 1 out of every 100 people with this type of cancer are still alive 5 years after their diagnosis. Any survival rate is an estimate. Some other researchers place the 5-year survival rate at 2 percent or 3 percent.

According to the Jeopardy! website, Alex Trebek wakes up at 5:15 a.m. on show taping days. His day ends about 11 hours later after responding to fan mail, editing and overlooking show questions, and filming five separate Jeopardy! shows.

Trebek has a litany of awards and honors, including five Daytime Emmy awards for Outstanding Game Show Host, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and has been inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

He holds a Guinness World Records record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter for hosting nearly 8,000 episodes of Jeopardy!.

Trebek and Jeopardy! received a 2011 Peabody Award for “encouraging, celebrating and rewarding knowledge,” and in 2018, were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Trebek attended the University of Ottawa, where he earned a degree in philosophy.

He is one of the few celebrities to have been honored with a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Canadian Walk of Fame.

In 2017, Alex was named an officer of the Order of Canada, Canada’s second-highest civilian honor.

Trebek lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Jean. They have two adult children: Emily, a real estate developer in Los Angeles, and Matthew, a restaurateur in Harlem, New York.