Alleged drunk driver leads police on chase in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Reports of a drunk driver in northwest Oklahoma City led to a short police pursuit overnight.

At around 2 a.m., police received a call about a possible drunk driver driving down NW Expressway.

An offer spotted the vehicle near Meridian and NW Expressway and tried to pull the driver over, but he would not stop.

Speeds reached about 80 miles per hour before the driver turned north on Council from NW Expressway and pulled into a nearby store.

Police say the driver gave himself up and noticed an odor of alcohol on him.

It is unknown at this time if the driver will face any charges.