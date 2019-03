× Ardmore police issue Silver Alert, say man’s phone last pinged in Texas

ARDMORE, Okla. – Ardmore police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 61-year-old man.

Police are looking for James Lunc and say his phone was last pinged in Seymour, Texas on Wednesday just before 8:15 a.m.

Lunc is described as a white male and may be driving a maroon 2011 Ford Edge with the Oklahoma tag BST270.

Police say Lunc suffers from dementia.

If you have any information, call police immediately.