Armed robbery at Warr Acres Whataburger caught on camera

WARR ACRES, Okla. - Authorities are still looking for a man accused of robbing a fast food restaurant in Warr Acres at gunpoint.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Whataburger near N MacArthur and W Wilshire in reference to an armed robbery.

Video released of the incident shows the suspect jump over the counter with a gun and then grabs a nearby employee, takes him to the register and demands money.

Police say the suspect left the business with an undetermined amount of cash.

Witnesses described the suspect to police as a black male, in his 30’s, 5’11, 190 to 195 pounds. He was wearing a blue pullover jacket with the hood pulled up, a blue bandana, black gloves, black “jogging” pants and white shoes.