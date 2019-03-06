Armed robbery at Warr Acres Whataburger caught on camera

Posted 7:18 am, March 6, 2019, by

WARR ACRES, Okla. - Authorities are still looking for a man accused of robbing a fast food restaurant in Warr Acres at gunpoint.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Whataburger near N MacArthur and W Wilshire in reference to an armed robbery.

Video released of the incident shows the suspect jump over the counter with a gun and then grabs a nearby employee, takes him to the register and demands money.

Police say the suspect left the business with an undetermined amount of cash.

Witnesses described the suspect to police as a black male, in his 30’s, 5’11, 190 to 195 pounds. He was wearing a blue pullover jacket with the hood pulled up, a blue bandana, black gloves, black “jogging” pants and white shoes.

Whataburger armed robbery suspect

If you have any information, call the Warr Acres Police Department at (405)789-3329.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.