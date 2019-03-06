Auction for weapons held by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office postponed

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Hundreds of firearms that are gathering dust in evidence lockers will soon be up for auction in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is purging their evidence room and auctioning off about 500 guns.

“All budgets are tight right now, so this is going to help us,” said Capt. Charles Avery, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department.

Avery told News 4 that the shotguns, rifles and handguns were either stolen, seized or never claimed by the rightful owner. However, he says none were used in crimes.

“Some of these guns have sat down here for almost 50 years, so it’s going to allow us to free up some space. It’s going to allow us to get room for incoming guns that may be seized today, tomorrow or so forth. So, it’s a win-win for everyone across the board,” Avery said.

The sheriff’s office is auctioning off the weapons to people who have a Federal Firearms License.

“We strive to make sure that this is done in a proper way,” Avery said. “It’s a certification or a license through the United States government that says you’re allowed to sell firearms to the public.”

Originally, the auction was scheduled to be held next week.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced that it has been postponed to Tuesday, April 2.

All FFL license holders must pre-register by March 29 at 3 p.m. To pre-register, you must email a color copy of your Federal Firearm License and Oklahoma State Driver's License in JPEG or PDF format to evidence@oklahomacounty.org.

The auction will now be held at the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Spencer Training Center, located at 8601 Main St. in Spencer.