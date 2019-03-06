× Campfire spreads to house in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A campfire spread to a house overnight, fire officials say.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a passerby spotted a fire at a house near NE 8th and Lottie.

Firefighters responded to the scene and knocked down the fire quickly.

Fire officials say the house is currently boarded up, but the person who rents it says it is being used as storage space.

The renter had a campfire going in the back and at one point, the fire got out of hand and reached the house.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It’s not yet known how much damage the fire caused.