Carjacking suspect taken into custody after lengthy chase in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver was taken into custody after leading police on a lengthy chase through southeast Oklahoma City.

It started before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when police spotted a truck that matched the description of a stolen vehicle from an armed robbery.

When they ran the plates, the truck came back as stolen.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on I-35 near SE 21st St but the driver, believed to be connected to the armed robbery and a carjacking, refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes and went around the southeast part of Oklahoma City.

Officials say the driver hit stop sticks several times and the chase eventually ended near SE 25th and Central Ave.

Authorities tell News 4 that officers fired a non-lethal round to get the driver out before being taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.