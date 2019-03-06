Chase suspect’s father believes his son isn’t at fault for Trooper’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The trial of a man charged with the death of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper continues.

In 2017, Lieutenant Heath Meyer was hit by a fellow Trooper while putting out stop sticks along I-35.

He died of his injuries several days later.

The man Troopers were chasing, D'Angelo Burgess was then charged with murder.

Multiple Troopers involved in the chase took the stand Wednesday.

News4 also spoke with the father of the suspect who believes his son is not at fault for the Troopers death.

"This is my son and he didn't do nothing, but elude," said Price Turner, D'Angelo Burgess's father.

Turner says it's difficult watching his son fight for his life and future while also paying respect for another.

He's the father of D'Angelo Burgess, the man accused of leading Troopers on a chase in July of 2017, which resulted in Lt. Heath Meyer's death.

Burgess is now charged with first-degree murder.

Turner doesn't believe his son is at fault for Lt. Meyer's death, but he agrees his son was in the wrong.

"I don't know what he was thinking about at that time," said Turner. "I can't say what he was thinking. It's just amazing how it just went bad so fast and it shouldn't of happened like that."

In court Wednesday, Burgess' Attorney's argued there were multiple mistakes made by the Troopers which resulted in Lt. Meyer's death, such as the dangers of continuing the pursuit and not calling it off.

Burgess' Attorney's also pointed to issues with how the Troopers protected themselves when setting out the stop sticks.

However, District Attorney Greg Mashburn argued the Troopers, including Lt. Meyer, did their job to the best of their ability and each decision made in the pursuit was a result of burgess leading Troopers on a chase.

Meyer's family and friends told News4 they did not want to go on camera.

But, as for Turner, he believes his son has remorse to the Meyer family.

And, he extends his thoughts and prayers as well.

"It's a terrible thing," said Turner. "It did hurt. It hit my heart. I feel sorry for the family. I'm sorry for your loss and God be with you."

If Burgess is found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.