× Cowboys Stop Losing Streaks With Win At Baylor

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team ended a seven-game losing streak to Baylor and a six-game road losing streak with a 67-64 win over Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, Wednesday night.

Freshman Isaac Likekele led the Cowboys with 23 points, and added 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

OSU overcame poor three-point shooting to get the win, going just 5-for-29 from beyond the arc.

Yor Anei had 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Thomas Dziagwa added 11 points.

OSU shot just 39 percent from the field, but held Baylor to 35 percent.

The Cowboys held off Baylor late, as King McClure missed a 3-point shot in the final seconds that could have tied the game.

OSU improves to 11-19 overall, 4-13 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys close the regular season Saturday at home vs. West Virginia at 3:00 pm.

If OSU wins the game, they will be the #9 seed for the Big 12 Tournament and play TCU in the first round Wednesday in Kansas City.

If West Virginia wins, OSU will be the #10 seed and face Oklahoma in the third Bedlam game of the season on Wednesday.