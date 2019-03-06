Cowboys Stop Losing Streaks With Win At Baylor

Posted 10:48 pm, March 6, 2019, by

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team ended a seven-game losing streak to Baylor and a six-game road losing streak with a 67-64 win over Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco,  Texas, Wednesday night.

Freshman Isaac Likekele led the Cowboys with 23 points, and added 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

OSU overcame poor three-point shooting to get the win, going just 5-for-29 from beyond the arc.

Yor Anei had 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Thomas Dziagwa added 11 points.

OSU shot just 39 percent from the field, but held Baylor to 35 percent.

The Cowboys held off Baylor late, as King McClure missed a 3-point shot in the final seconds that could have tied the game.

OSU improves to 11-19 overall, 4-13 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys close the regular season Saturday at home vs.  West Virginia at 3:00 pm.

If OSU wins the game, they will be the #9 seed for the Big 12 Tournament and play TCU in the first round Wednesday in Kansas City.

If West Virginia wins, OSU will be the #10 seed and face Oklahoma in the third Bedlam game of the season on Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.