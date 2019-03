× Crews contain grass fire near Guthrie airport

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Fire crews in Logan County battled a grass fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Guthrie firefighters were called to a grass fire on the north side of the Guthrie- Edmond Regional Airport.

Strong winds helped push the flames across a nearby road before fire crews were able to put it out in that area.

Firefighters from several agencies battled the flames until they were able to gain control of the blaze.