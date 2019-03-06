× Crews investigate cause of NW Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway following an overnight house fire.

At around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a house fire near Linwood and Western.

When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy flames from the back of the house.

The blaze was quickly put out and officials believe the fire started outside the home.

The home did not have utilities.

Investigators were called to the scene to determine what crews described as a “gas-like” smell.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Officials are still investigating the incident.