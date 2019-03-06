× Fire crews extinguish grass fire in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dozens of acres burned in southeast Oklahoma City as firefighters worked to gain control of a grass fire.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire near S.E. 104th and Peebly Rd.

Initially, fire crews heard that the blaze had consumed about three acres.

Minutes later, authorities learned the fire had actually burned 10 to 20 acres.

It didn’t take long for firefighters to put out the blaze, and they were able to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house.