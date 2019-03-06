× Governor Stitt requests performance audit of Oklahoma Health Care Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt has announced his request of a performance audit of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

The request to the Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector’s Office is for an audit of Medicaid enrollment in the state from July 1, 2015 through June 30, 2018.

Stitt requests the scope of the audit to include:

Determine whether OHCA is meeting mandatory requirements for determining eligibility and re-eligibility or re-certification of Medicaid Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) beneficiaries

Determine whether individuals enrolled in the Medicaid or CHIP programs meet state and federal eligibility requirements

Determine whether OHCA is timely processing and removing from the Oklahoma Medicaid and CHIP rolls persons who no longer meet eligibility requirements

“It is important that we ensure our resources are supporting those in our state that need it the most,” said Stitt. “States across the nation have already completed Medicaid audits and found significant savings because of it. I believe this audit will allow us to continue to be transparent and efficient with taxpayer dollars while also ensuring we are providing a safety net for the most vulnerable in Oklahoma.”