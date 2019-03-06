Legislature considering proposal to give governor power to pick more agency heads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Republican leaders have reached an agreement over a plan that would restructure state boards, while also giving the governor more power to hire and fire agency directors.

The proposal is through a series of five bills, two of which passed the Senate on Wednesday. The plan to applies to five state agencies:

Department of Corrections

Healthcare Authority

Department of Transportation

Office of Juvenile Affairs

Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse

According to James Davenport, a professor of political science at Rose State College, the proposal is dramatically different from what's currently in place.

"When they created the state constitution, they tried to disperse power amongst a variety of institutions and individuals," Davenport said. "Over time, there’s become the belief a sense that actually reduces accountability because it’s hard to know who do I hold accountable if this board or commission is doing the hiring or the firing?"

Supporters of the bill said it would put a system of checks and balance in place. The five bills include the following provisions:

The governor would have the authority to hire and fire the agency leader.

Senate would have confirmation authority of the agency leader.

State agencies would maintain governing boards, but board members will serve at will and the legislation will include a conflict of interest provision.

The governor would appoint a majority of the board members, and the House and Senate would gain appointment seats on the boards.

The House and Senate would be able to remove agency leaders by achieving a two-third vote in both Chambers.

"We’ve got to change the way we do government in Oklahoma if we expect more out of our statement; we can’t just have it on the same 1907 frame work, 1920s framework. We’ve got to modernize," said Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. "The status quo is unacceptable. We must change the way we do things."

However, opponents said there are some concerns.

"We have a board that does not answer to the Legislature. The people of the Oklahoma wanted that in our founding, and I still think they want that today," said Sen. J.J. Dossett. "They don’t trust us, and I don’t blame them sometimes. That’s why we put measures on the ballot. That’s why we let the people decide."