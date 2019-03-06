× List of Oklahoma’s “most endangered places” of 2019 revealed

OKLAHOMA CITY – An organization has revealed the state’s “most endangered places” of 2019.

Each year, Preservation Oklahoma, a private, nonprofit membership organization that aims to raise aware of historical structures at risk of demolition or deterioration, asks for nominations from the public which are then voted on by a group of preservation professionals.

“The past year has proved to be a difficult time for Oklahoma’s historical structures with the loss of Founder’s Bank, the fire and partial loss of Brookshire Motel in Tulsa and the uncertain future of the First Christian Church,” POK Executive Director Cayla Lewis said. “The list of Oklahoma’s Most Endangered Places was created to bring awareness to the importance of protecting our state’s historical resources such as these. Our hope is to bring the issue to light so more Oklahomans are educated on what they can do to help advocate for these landmarks.”

The most endangered places in Oklahoma for 2019 include:

Mid-Century Modern Architecture, statewide

First Christian Church in Oklahoma City

VFW #2270 in Enid

J Paul Getty Bunker in Tulsa

Fire Station #10 in Oklahoma City

Watch List: Central National Motor Bank Annex in Oklahoma City

Small Town Movie Theatres, statewide

Oklahoma Theatre in McAlester

Esquire Theatre in Hobart

Archaeological sites under threat by unregulated development, statewide

Luster Mansion in Oklahoma City

RJ Edwards House in Oklahoma City

Tay-Lo-Rest House in Langston

Griffin-Goodner Grocery Warehouse in Tulsa

Tonkawa Bathhouse in Tonkawa

Edwards Store in Red Oak

Click here to learn more about each place.