× Man arrested after allegedly choking Tulsa K-9 officer during chase

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police arrested a man after he allegedly fled from officers during a traffic stop and then choked a K-9 officer.

FOX 23 reports police say the incident started as a traffic stop at 81st and Yale.

Officials pulled over Rudolph Gorniak who ended up giving officers a fake name and then took off.

Gorniak bailed from the vehicle near 71st and Yale and that’s when police brought out K-9 Officer Riggs to assist.

Police say K-9 Riggs found Gorniak hiding and that’s when he allegedly began to choke the dog.

Gorniak was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday on drug, eluding and animal cruelty complaints.