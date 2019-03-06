× Man convicted of Oklahoma City man’s 2017 murder

OKLAHOMA CITY –Following a six-day trial, a jury has convicted an Oklahoma man of murder.

Earlier this week, Darris Brooks was found guilty of killing 33-year-old Noah Ruff in 2017.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Sep. 23, 2017, officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of N.E. 26th St.

When police arrived at the home, they found Noah Ruff lying in the front yard.

Investigators say Ruff had been shot multiple times and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he died from his injuries.

A short time later, authorities arrested Brooks for the crime.

On March 4, jurors found Darris Brooks guilty of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The jury recommended that Brooks be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, according to online court records.

His formal sentencing is set for April 3.