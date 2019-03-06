Man, woman arrested on counterfeiting charges in northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. – Two people have been arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting thousands of dollars.

On March 4, police served a search warrant on a room at the Hampton Inn Hotel in Miami, Oklahoma.

44-year-old Scott Lowe and 39-year-old Joan Smith were arrested and police say $3,000 in counterfeit $50 bills were found in the hotel room with printing equipment.

Authorities say the two printed and spent approximately $30,000 in counterfeit money over the past month in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and Kansas, including more than $4,000 in fake money over the weekend in Springfield, Missouri.

Police say Lowe and Smith both had outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions and are being held in the Ottawa County jail. There are also pending drug charges along with the counterfeit money charges.

Anyone with information should contact Detective David Wright at the Miami Police Department.