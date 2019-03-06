Military plane makes emergency landing at Tulsa airport after reports of possible fire on board

TULSA, Okla. – A military plane had to make an emergency landing at a Tulsa airport on Tuesday after there were reports of a fire on board.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, a Navy plane diverted to the Tulsa International Airport and officials determined an overheated fan caused the concern, KJRH reports.

All 22 passengers were able to get off the plane safely.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A statement on the incident was released by a spokesperson for Tulsa International Airport on Twitter: