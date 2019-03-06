Moore Police need help with comic book caper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Moore Police need your help: they are looking to get a large collection of rare comic books back to their rightful owner.

"Its a large bunch of comic books that I guess are kinda rare," said Jeremy Lewis of the Moore Police Department.

The Moore Police found over 40 boxes of rare comic books in the back of a stolen trailer. With a great collection comes great responsibility to return the heroes to their rightful owner.

"It appears that this is an expensive type collection. Someone has possibly had their storage unit broken into that was full of comics," said Lewis.

"Oh its gut wrenching to have your collection stolen," said Buck Berlin of New World Comics. The comic store owner knows collections like the one found can be valuable.

"Some can be worth next to nothing, some can be worth millions, the further back you go the more valuable they can get, if you are talking comic books from the 40-50-60s they can be worth hundreds of thousands," said Berlin.

Berlin's customers know how the comic collector in question must feel.

"Oh man I'd be crushed, it's a huge part of how I spend my time. It goes beyond a collection it becomes a part of your identity its the thing you do with your friends," said collector Jason Watt of Oklahoma City.

Other bad guys have tried to sell stolen comics to the store.

"There kinda a few questions that we can ask and we can kinda tell whether the comics are stolen or not," said Berlin.

Ultimately officials trying to get the comics where they belong.

"You don’t check your storage unit very often but If you have a lot comic books check the unit see if they are still there, the idea is just to get it back to the property owner," said Lewis.