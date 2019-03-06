Moore student arrested after loaded gun found at school
MOORE, Okla. – A 17-year-old is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.
It all started on Wednesday morning when a student at Moore High School reported another student because they smelled marijuana.
Officials searched the student’s backpack, and that is when they discovered a loaded gun.
Police say the weapon was reported stolen out of Del City.
The 17-year-old was taken into custody, but investigators say no students were ever in any danger.
