Moore student arrested after loaded gun found at school

MOORE, Okla. – A 17-year-old is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.

It all started on Wednesday morning when a student at Moore High School reported another student because they smelled marijuana.

Officials searched the student’s backpack, and that is when they discovered a loaded gun.

Police say the weapon was reported stolen out of Del City.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody, but investigators say no students were ever in any danger.