Moore student arrested after loaded gun found at school

Posted 4:51 pm, March 6, 2019, by

MOORE, Okla. – A 17-year-old is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.

It all started on Wednesday morning when a student at Moore High School reported another student because they smelled marijuana.

Officials searched the student’s backpack, and that is when they discovered a loaded gun.

Police say the weapon was reported stolen out of Del City.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody, but investigators say no students were ever in any danger.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.