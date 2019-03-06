× Oklahoma City Zoo seeking new volunteers to help with education, hands-on work

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you love animals, the Oklahoma City Zoo is hoping you can spread your love of nature through volunteer work.

Volunteers at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden help in a variety of ways from teaching children or helping with hands-on work.

The zoo is hosting volunteer open houses on the following dates:

March 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

March 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Each year, more than 1,000 people serve the zoo in a variety of roles.