Oklahoma City Zoo seeking new volunteers to help with education, hands-on work
OKLAHOMA CITY – If you love animals, the Oklahoma City Zoo is hoping you can spread your love of nature through volunteer work.
Volunteers at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden help in a variety of ways from teaching children or helping with hands-on work.
The zoo is hosting volunteer open houses on the following dates:
- March 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- March 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- May 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- May 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- June 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- June 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Each year, more than 1,000 people serve the zoo in a variety of roles.
