× Oklahoma father pleads guilty to burglary, child neglect charges

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma father will have to attend parenting classes after he pleaded guilty to breaking into a business with his young daughter in tow.

In January, officials with the Tulsa Police Department began searching for an alleged burglary suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a business with a little girl.

“Clearly, we need to identify this person ASAP to ensure that child is safe,” Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

A short time later, authorities arrested Travis Crabtree .

This week, Crabtree pleaded guilty to burglary and child neglect charges.

He received a three-year suspended sentence and was ordered to attend a parenting class.