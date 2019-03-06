Oklahoma man arrested after more than 1K pictures, videos of child pornography found on one device

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An undercover investigation into a child pornography case led to an Oklahoma man’s arrest.

On Monday, Tulsa police arrested 52-year-old Rogelio Granados for distribution of child pornography.

According to FOX 23, Broken Arrow police and the Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Unit worked together, and served a search warrant on Saturday at the house where Granados lives.

More than 1,000 images and videos containing child pornography were found on one device.

Officials say Granados distributed child pornography multiple times between July and December 2018.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on four counts of distributing child pornography and one count of aggravated possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $300,000.