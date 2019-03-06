× One killed, another injured in disposal well explosion

ENID, Okla. – An explosion at a salt water disposal well killed a man and injured another in northern Oklahoma.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, 32-year-old Javier Varraza died from blunt force trauma he suffered during the explosion on Monday night.

Another man was taken to OU Medical Center and is listed in good condition. Both men are from out-of-state and are employed by Jennings Energy.

Authorities say crews were working on a tank with a propane torch when the blast occurred.