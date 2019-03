DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A sheriff’s office in Indiana has issued a warrant for the arrest of Punxsutawney Phil for fraud.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says he is wanted after predicting an early Spring on February 2, 2019.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook to share the news adding the hashtag “#brrr”.

“Evidence has shown this to be fraudulent. A warrant has been issued for the “the groundhog” for the crime of fraud. Contact your local law enforcement with any information.”