Oklahoma's football team opens spring practice on Thursday, with a new starting quarterback, some new offensive lineman, and new coaches on defense.

The Sooners' spring game will be April 13th, and OU head coach Lincoln Riley is hoping to draw a huge crowd and make it a must-see annual event.

Riley addressed the media on Wednesday on the eve of spring practice.

He was also asked about the report of Kyler Murray being criticized for his interviews at the NFL Combine.