State agency seeking submissions for new logo 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is seeking help from the public in their search for a new logo.

Blayne Arthur, Secretary of Agriculture, says she likes to encompass the agency’s purpose in three words: regulate, protect and promote.

“Branding has such a vital role for any entity—our agency is no exception,” she said. “I am eager to see the creativity Oklahomans have to offer.”

The chosen logo will be used by ODAFF on all branding items.

If your logo is created in color, it should be submitted in black and white as well. The logo will become property of the department upon submission.

All logos should be sent to morgan.vance@ag.ok.gov in the following formats: .ai, .png, .pdf, and .jpeg.

Submissions will close on March 22, 2019.

If you have any other questions, contact Morgan Vance at (405)522-5479.