DEL CITY, Okla. – A street in Del City will be narrowed to one lane in each direction for bridge repairs.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says eastbound and westbound SE 15th St. will be “intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction” at Vickie Dr. in Del City on Wednesday for I-40 bridge repairs.

Crews are expected to be working on the repairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution and should expect delays in the area.