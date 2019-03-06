× Two Cowgirls, Two Sooners Honored in Big 12 Women’s Basketball

Four players from the state of Oklahoma were honored with the release of the Big 12 Women’s Basketball postseason awards on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, and first team All-Big 12.

Gray is second in the Big 12 in scoring at 19.8 points a game.

The sophomore is a transfer from Fort Lewis College.

Oklahoma’s Ana Llanusa was named second team All-Big 12.

Llanusa averaged 19.1 points a game during conference play, which was third in the league, and was one of two players in the league to have three games of 30 points or more in Big 12 play.

OU’s Taylor Robertson was named to the Big 12 All-Freshmen Team.

Robertson has hit 100 three-pointers this season, breaking the OU freshman season record, and leading the nation in three-pointers made by a freshman.

OSU’s Braxtin Miller was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Miller is averaging 14.6 points a game and 4.1 rebounds a game.

The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament begins Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

OU is the #8 seed and will play #9 seed Texas Tech at 6:00 pm Friday.

OSU is the #7 seed and will play #10 seed Kansas at 8:30 pm Friday.

Below is the complete list of Big 12 Women’s Basketball honors:

2018-19 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor (19th season at Baylor, 19th overall)

Player of the Year: Bridget Carleton, Iowa State, G, 6-1, Sr., Chatham, Ontario, Canada

Defensive Player of the Year: Lauren Cox, Baylor, F, 6-4, Jr., Flower Mound, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State, G, 6-1, So., Argyle, Texas

Freshman of the Year: Chrislyn Carr, Texas Tech, G, 5-5, Davenport, Iowa

Sixth Man Award: Kari Niblack, West Virginia, F, 6-1, Fr., Leesburg, Fla.

** Unanimous Selection

All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown

Kalani Brown+^** Baylor C 6-7 Sr. Slidell, La.

Lauren Cox+** Baylor F 6-4 Jr. Flower Mound, Texas

Bridget Carleton+^** Iowa State G 6-1 Sr. Chatham, Ontario, Canada

Kayla Goth% Kansas State G 6-1 Sr. DeForest, Wis.

Peyton Williams Kansas State F 6-4 Jr. Topeka, Kan.

Vivian Gray** Oklahoma State G 6-1 So. Argyle, Texas

Jordan Moore TCU C 6-3 Sr. Round Rock, Texas

Sug Sutton Texas G 5-8 Jr. St. Louis, Mo.

Naomi Davenport% West Virginia G/F 6-0 Sr. Cincinnati, Ohio

Tynice Martin^** West Virginia G 5-11 R-Jr. Atlanta, Ga.

All-Big 12 Second Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown

Chloe Jackson Baylor G 5-8 Gr. Upper Marlboro, Md.

Juicy Landrum Baylor G 5-8 Jr. Waco, Texas

Kristin Scott Iowa State C 6-3 So. Kasson, Minn.

Ana Llanusa Oklahoma G 6-0 So. Choctaw, Okla.

Amy Okonkwo% TCU F 6-2 Sr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Alexa Middleton (Iowa State), Kylee Kopatich (Kansas), Christalah Lyons (Kansas), Braxtin Miller (Oklahoma State), Joyner Holmes (Texas), Danni Williams (Texas), Brittany Brewer (Texas Tech), Chrislyn Carr (Texas Tech).

** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)

+ 2017-18 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

% 2017-18 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection

^ 2016-17 All-Big 12 First Team

> 2016-17 All-Big 12 Second Team

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown

Kalani Brown Baylor C 6-7 Sr. Slidell, La.

Lauren Cox^** Baylor F 6-4 Jr. Flower Mound, Texas

DiDi Richards Baylor G 6-1 So. Cypress, Texas

Peyton Williams Kansas State F 6-4 Jr. Topeka, Kan.

Jordan Moore TCU C 6-3 Sr. Round Rock, Texas

** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)

^2017-18 Selection

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Player School Pos Ht Hometown

Ashley Joens Iowa State G 6-0 Iowa City, Iowa

Christianna Carr Kansas State G 6-1 Manhattan, Kan.

Taylor Robertson Oklahoma G 5-7 McPherson, Kan.

Chrislyn Carr Texas Tech G 5-5 Davenport, Iowa

Madisen Smith West Virginia G 5-5 Greenville, S.C.