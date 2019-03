× 1 dead following house fire in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has died following a house fire in the northwest side.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2000 block of Hardin Drive.

Firefighters have confirmed that we do have a fire fatality on this scene. 12:40 PM — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 7, 2019

No other details have been released at this time.