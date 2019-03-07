5-hour standoff comes to end in Claremore with no sight of suspect

CLAREMORE, Okla. – A 5-hour standoff at a home in Claremore came to an end with no arrest of the suspect.

At around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the home near Missouri Avenue and 20th St. after a man allegedly threatened several of his family members with a knife.

When police arrived at the home, family members told officers the man was hiding in the attic.

A perimeter was set up around the home and officers called for the man to come out.

At one point, authorities cut open the siding of the home near the attic and shot pepper balls inside to try and get the man to give up.

However, when officers searched the attic several hours later, the man was not there and they believe he may have escaped before they arrived.

According to FOX 23, the man, whose name has not yet been released, has outstanding felony warrants.