Achille police force suspended amid investigation

ACHILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma police force has been suspended with pay amid an investigation into the actions of the force regarding a recent search warrant.

On Monday morning, members of the Achille Police Department searched the home of Bryan Baker, a city councilman.

Investigators say they were searching the home for a weapon after receiving a tip that Baker’s wife, Ashley Baker, was seen carrying a gun. Ashley Baker is a convicted felon, so it is illegal for her to possess a weapon.

Authorities say they did not find a weapon inside the couple’s home, but a gun was found in a barn on the property. She was taken to the Bryan County Jail, but was released a short time later.

Michael Coble, who rents a barn apartment from Baker, told KXII that the gun found in the barn belongs to him.

“So they came in there and got my weapon and tried charging my neighbor with it, which I think is cruel. If it wasn’t found in their house, they should have packed up and left,” said Coble.

Since the case broke, all four officers are being suspended with pay.

“There were several issues which some felt arose in which the warrant was delivered, as well as other actions that occurred at the residence,” said Achille Mayor David Northcutt.

At this point, Bryan County Sheriff’s deputies will patrol the area and take 911 calls while the investigation continues. Achille Police Chief Chris Watson will still work on pending cases in the office.

The suspended officers will be interviewed by the Town’s Board of Trustees.